HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has approved legislation that would raise fees on millions of phone bills.

It's an effort to beef up funding for emergency communication centers, as well as the state's suicide hotline.

The monthly fee in Pennsylvanians' phone bills would go up 32 cents, from $1.65 to $1.97.

The bills' sponsors say those funds would go to support equipment, operations, and new technology.