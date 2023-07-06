HARRISBURG, Pa. - After a five-day impasse, Pennsylvania has a budget - sort of.

The state House voted to approve the Senate's $45.5 billion package, after Gov. Josh Shapiro backtracked on his agreement with Republicans, abandoning a $100 million private school voucher program.

"I certainly think the process could've been smoother. I definitely did not like this budget nearly as much as I liked the other ones," said Democratic State Rep. Mike Schlossberg.

Schlossberg voted for the bill despite his reservations, but points out the deal is far from over. In order for the budget to make it to the governor, it has to be signed and sent over by the Republican-controlled Senate, which is none-too-happy about the backtrack on vouchers.

"We should not delay getting the good people of Pennsylvania the help and the support they need," Shapiro said.

"It was a give and take the whole way but it was largely predicated on a handshake agreement and so when that doesn't happen I think the budget is not finalized," said Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie.

Mackenzie says his issues with the budget are beyond just vouchers, with the bill using around $1 billion in rainy day funds for increased spending and cutting funding to some programs.

"School safety grants go down by $50 million, programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities lose millions of dollars, child care and education programs lose funding," said Mackenzie.

Currently, the Senate is not scheduled to return until September, and it remains unclear whether or not Republican leadership will be willing to sign without the vouchers.

"That will definitely create bad blood. There's no doubt about that," said Mackenzie.

Even if the budget is signed, lawmakers still need to pass code bills that direct that spending.