HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives failed to override Governor Tom Wolf's veto of a bill that would have given local school districts the authority to make decisions about sports and extracurricular activities, including on how many spectators to allow at sports games.

130 people voted to override the veto, while 71 voted against. A two-thirds majority would have been needed to override the veto.

This means Wolf's veto of the bill will stand. Wolf vetoed the bill Monday. 

The bill had initially passed with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

The governor's office said the bill is "superfluous" given that local school governing bodies already have authority but the bill "restricts state and local officials’ ability to respond to health concerns and potential outbreaks as we enter this year’s particularly risky flu season."

