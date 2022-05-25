HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - An effort by Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania to ban owning, selling or making high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms isn't going to be taken up by state lawmakers.
Pennsylvania House Republicans on Wednesday again displayed their firm opposition to gun restriction proposals. The House voted 111 to 87 against the effort to take up the bill.
Republican floor leader Kerry Benninghoff argued it should have to go through a committee first. The bill has spent more than a year in the Judiciary Committee, where the Republican chairman has bottled up most proposals to regulate or restrict firearms.
Just one Republican and one Democrat crossed party lines in the vote against considering the bill.