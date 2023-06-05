HARRISBURG, Pa. - A measure that would expand the kind of criminal records that can be sealed from public view has passed the Pennsylvania House with bipartisan support.

The legislation cleared the House on a 189-14 vote on Monday, and now goes to the Senate.

It expands the state’s existing Clean Slate law to make non-violent drug felonies with a maximum sentence of 2 1/2 years eligible for automated sealing. It also would allow those with a criminal history to petition to seal other nonviolent felonies if they are conviction-free for 10 years.

It would also reduce the waiting period for automated sealing of misdemeanors to seven years, rather than 10 years.