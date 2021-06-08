HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday afternoon that fully terminates Gov. Tom Wolf's disaster emergency declaration.
The House approved the bill 113-90.
It goes to the Senate, where passage would be the last word. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has no role in the resolution.
State regulations that have been suspended or waived will be put back into effect, although that process in some cases may take months. The resolution may affect Pennsylvanians’ ability to get additional food subsidies.
Pennsylvania voters during Tuesday's primary election approved constitutional amendments to impose restrictions on a governor's authority under an emergency disaster declaration.
“Over the past 16 months, Pennsylvanians have had their lives upended, their livelihoods destroyed, and their liberty interrupted by Gov. Wolf’s inconsistent and unilateral use of powers under the COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration," Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said in a statement.
“The emergency is over. Our hospitals are not overrun, successful vaccines are available and abundant, our schools are prepared to teach in person and Pennsylvanians are back to work. The time is now to end the declaration."
House Democratic leaders said the bill would do nothing to help the state recover from the pandemic and would end protections that have helped state residents access services they need.
"Republicans choose to throw Pennsylvanians out of their homes and apartments, take food away from needy children, shut off utilities to thousands of families, remove the National Guard from long-term care facilities, and send away doctors and nurses who have come out of retirement to help us battle the virus," Democratic leaders said in a statement.
"They didn’t consider delaying ending the declaration or even ending it in stages to make sure doing so was done in a way that protected the people."
Gov. Wolf has previously criticized the bill, calling lawmakers' announcement that they would pursue it a "discouraging development."