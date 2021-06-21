HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives appears poised to approve sweeping changes to the state's elections laws.

The change would require voters to show photo ID at the polls.

A final vote could come as early as Tuesday. 

The bill would also put new restrictions on mail-in balloting, cut off voter registration sooner and allow for early in-person voting starting in 2025.

Supporters argue the measure would improve both security and access to voting. Opponents like Governor Tom Wolf and other Democrats say the bill creates barriers to voting. Wolf says sweeping changes are not needed because the state has been found to have safe and accurate elections.

Republicans are citing a new Franklin and Marshall Poll that found 59% of Pennsylvanians think the state's elections laws and procedures need to change. 74% of those polled say they support a photo ID requirement.

