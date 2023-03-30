The 2022-23 hunting season saw a 12% increase in deer, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The commission reported results Thursday from deer season, which ended in January.

Hunters harvested about 423,000 white-tailed deer, 164,000 of which were bucks.

That's a 12% increase from the 2021-22 deer season, but more in line with recent trends, the game commission said.

“The long-term buck harvest trend indicates Pennsylvania’s deer population is in a pretty good place right now,” said David Stainbrook, supervisor of the game commissino's deer and elk section, in the report. “We see generally stable population trends in most of the state, near goal levels, and we are seeing more older bucks available for harvest."