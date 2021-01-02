NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation may start as a mixture of freezing rain and sleet before transitioning to mostly plain rain into the afternoon. A brief transition to snow is possible Sunday night before the system exits the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&