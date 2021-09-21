HERSHEY, Pa. - Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam signed an order Tuesday aimed at ensuring that vaccine providers are prepared to start COVID-19 booster shots as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues the necessary federal guidance, according to a news release from the state's Department of Health.
The Department of Health’s order requires vaccine providers, as possible, to:
Provide online scheduling for vaccination appointments,
Provide a telephone number, with prompts to a live agent during normal business hours, to assist in scheduling appointments,
Offer walk-in appointments, and
Work with local Area Agencies on Aging and Medical Assistance Managed Care Organizations to help schedule eligible adults and people who cannot leave their homes.
“Pennsylvania is well prepared to start providing vaccine booster shots just as soon as the CDC provides the approval and guidelines on who can get it,” Beam said during a news conference at the Hershey Pharmacy Tuesday.
“Vaccine providers — especially pharmacies — have already done a tremendous job administering more than 12 million vaccines across the state. Now they are ready to get booster shots to people as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to discuss boosters Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to make recommendations and provide guidance to vaccine providers following the meeting.
The state health department says there are currently more than 2,000 vaccine providers across the state with COVID-19 vaccine inventory. To date, vaccine providers have administered 12.6 million total vaccine doses. More than 6.1 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 15,600 people per day receiving vaccinations, according to the state Department of Health.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that, since January 2021, 97 percent of COVID-19-related deaths and 95 percent of reported hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
“COVID-19 vaccines do work,” Hershey Pharmacy Owner and Pharmacist Chuck Kray said. “They are safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness. We are seeing the highly contagious Delta variant and it is sending case numbers soaring throughout our area. Getting the vaccines and the booster shot will protect not only you, but your loved ones during this spike.”
“The data is abundantly clear that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing hospitalization and death,” said Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “We continue to urge every eligible person to get the vaccine, not only for themselves, but to protect their family and loved ones, especially kids under 12 who are too young to get the vaccine, which is in plentiful supply across the state.”
To find a vaccine provider people can visit vaccines.gov.