HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf and State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced several new mitigation measures Monday afternoon.
The measures are designed to protect hospitals and healthcare workers, Wolf said in a news conference Monday afternoon.
The state is issuing a stay-at-home advisory, meaning residents are advised to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary, Levine said. She said it is an advisory, not an official stay-at-home order.
Also, gatherings of more than 500 people indoors are prohibited, Levine said. Gatherings of more than 2,500 people outdoors are prohibited.
The state is also suspending alcohol sales at bars and restaurants from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.
The state issued new requirements for Pre-K to 12 public schools in counties in the substantial transmission level for at least two consecutive weeks.
Schools are mandated to comply with updated protocols if a COVID-19 case is identified in the school building, the governor's office said.
By 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, chief school administrators and the governing body president/chair must sign an attestation form stating they have either transitioned to fully remote learning or are complying with the orders if they are conducting any in-person instruction while in the “substantial” range of transmission. Those schools that do not sign or comply with an attestation are required to provide only fully remote learning and suspend all extracurricular activities as long as the county remains in the substantial transmission level.
The administration is also revising and reissuing its orders to protect businesses, customers, and employees. Telework is mandatory unless impossible, and online sales and curbside pickup for all shopping are encouraged.
The administration is introducing liability protection for all businesses that maintain in-person operations and are open to the public. Businesses will receive immunity from civil liability only as related to Secretary Levine’s masking order given that people and entities are engaged in essential emergency services activities and disaster services activities when enforcing the order.
Hospitalization rates have gone up this fall, Wolf said. Pennsylvania, like most other states, is experiencing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, he said. Wolf noted health officials know more about the virus than they did in the spring.
In the past week, the number of COVID-19-attributable deaths has quadrupled, and the average daily case count is seven times higher than it was two months ago, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Levine said last week that modeling available from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects that Pennsylvania will run out of intensive care beds in December.
The IHME’s modeling also projects that if mitigation efforts are not adhered to, Pennsylvania could have more than 32,000 deaths from COVID-19 by Feb. 23, 2021. With universal mask-wearing, those deaths can be reduced by half, the governor's office said.