HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The fate of a constitutional amendment for victims’ rights that Pennsylvania voters apparently approved overwhelmingly nearly two years ago is in the hands of the state’s highest court.

The state Supreme Court justices presided Tuesday over oral argument about whether the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment should have been split into more than just one ballot question.

The court is considering whether to uphold a divided decision in January by Commonwealth Court. The lower court ruled the referendum ran afoul of a Pennsylvania Constitution provision that requires amendments to address a single subject only.

The amendment has not gone into effect.

