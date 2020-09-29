flu vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania health officials want to make sure people get their flu shots.

They announced Tuesday they're launching a new multi-media campaign to raise awareness about the flu vaccine.

The Department of Health secured more than $1 million from the CDC to run advertisements about the vaccine on multiple platforms through next February.

The health secretary says it's especially important to get the flu shot, because we're entering the season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say last season more than 130,000 residents got the flu.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.