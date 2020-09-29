HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania health officials want to make sure people get their flu shots.
They announced Tuesday they're launching a new multi-media campaign to raise awareness about the flu vaccine.
The Department of Health secured more than $1 million from the CDC to run advertisements about the vaccine on multiple platforms through next February.
The health secretary says it's especially important to get the flu shot, because we're entering the season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say last season more than 130,000 residents got the flu.