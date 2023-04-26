What if your property taxes were based on how much you make, instead of what your property is worth?

That's what State Rep. Robert Freeman is proposing with legislation to create a "property tax circuit breaker," meaning your property taxes would be based off your household income.

"The people who would benefit most from this would be senior citizens who are on a fixed or low income, and individuals who may have temporarily lost their job because of a layoff," Freeman said.

Currently, the state has a property tax and rent rebate that only applies to seniors and those with disabilities.

Which should have a serious impact in communities like the Lehigh Valley, suffering from a housing affordability problem, says Marc Rittle, Executive Director of New Bethany Ministries.

"Sometimes your property value can be an indicator of what you can afford, but it is not the thing that says what you can afford or can't afford," Rittle said. "Every family at many income tax brackets, at many income levels, are living paycheck to paycheck."

Republican State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie thinks it's a good idea. He has his own proposal to expand the homestead and farmstead exemption by nearly $400 million through state gaming funds.

"We need to help everybody across all income levels, all age groups, but there are particular age groups - especially our seniors - that are most affected," Mackenzie said.

Freeman says his bill would amend the uniformity clause in the state constitution as the first step. That amendment would need to pass two consecutive sessions.

The legislature would then have to pass a separate bill outlining things like who qualifies and how the rebate will be paid.

"It's an opportunity to finally address a problem that has festered for a long time," Freeman said.