HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Pennsylvania lawmaker resigned Wednesday, caught up in multiple allegations of sexual harassment. State Rep. Mike Zabel of Delaware County was starting his third term in the state House.

Democrat Mike Zabel, in his resignation letter, said he's stepping back to focus on family and health. This comes after several women claim sexual harassment against the Delaware County legislator.

In a news conference for International Women's Day, state Rep. Abby Major (R-Armstrong/Westmoreland) said Zabel approached her at a local establishment in Harrisburg this past November.

"He was clearly intoxicated," she said. "His lips and teeth were stained red from wine."

Major said Zabel put his arm around her and touched her back.

"He then asked me if I wanted to get out of here and go upstairs," she said.

Finally, she alleged, Zabel followed her as a colleague walked her to her car that night.

"I was stunned," she said. "I left for the evening disturbed by the situation."

Major also says she's heard similar stories from other women, but some are not speaking publicly about it.

"When I read Colleen Kennedy's statement about the way he touched her, I immediately believed her because it was exactly what he did to me," Major said.

On the website "Medium," Colleen Kennedy says she was Zabel's campaign manager. She alleges he grabbed her, moving his hand "in the way people who are in a romantic relationship would."

Lobbyist Andi Perez said last week that Zabel sexually harassed her four years ago. She called on him to resign.

Zabel, at first, did not. But in a letter to Democratic leaders, he said his "illness" caused behavior he regrets, and he was securing treatment for it.

"It's pretty clear from what Mike has shared...and from the accusations levied against him," state Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh) said in a phone interview with 69 News. "Mike continuing to serve...he wouldn't be able to do so. He wouldn't be able to give his constituents the level of service that they demand, or his colleagues."

In terms of the state House, Schlossberg says if Zabel's seat is filled by a fellow Democrat, and now-state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver's also vacant seat is filled by a fellow Republican, that would mean Democrats would stay in the majority by one seat.

Culver resigned from the House after she won a special election Jan. 31 to fill the state Senate seat vacated by John Gordner.

"The former Rep. Culver's seat is overwhelmingly Republican, and Mike's seat is pretty solidly Democrat," Schlossberg said.

"You never take anything for granted in this line of work," he continued. "But I imagine that once the all the dust settles, as long as we do what we need to do in the elections, the balance of power will remain unchanged, and Democrats will still have the majority."