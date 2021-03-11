"I love daylight savings time. I wait for it all year," said Susan Neslon.
The time for time is now for state lawmakers.
Local state lawmaker Ryan Mackenzie introduced a bill that would make daylight saving time year-round if allowed by Congress.
Fellow Republican Russ Diamond of Lebanon County has a bill making standard time, what we use from November to March, the permanent time in Pennsylvania.
"States can opt out of daylight-saving time anytime they want," said Jay Pea, who founded the non profit "Save Standard Time."
He argues standard time, the natural time, is better for the economy, safer for school children, and healthier for everyone.
"Works most well with our circadian rhythms, helps us fall asleep at night, wake in the morning, keeps us active and alert and feeling healthy," he said.
It's not just here in Pennsylvania. There are more than 50 bills nationwide dealing with time, including in New York and New Jersey.
Mandee K. Hammerstein, who owns a Bucks County PR firm, doesn't care which time is picked, as long as it's universal. Clients in three states having to navigate separate time zones is a stressful thought.
"I think it would be very confusing and too tough to keep up. The whole east coast would have to change for it to make sense," she said.
While states can allow for permanent standard time, Congress has to approve a yearlong daylight saving time.
This week and for the 4th time since 2018 Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill that would make daylight saving time year round.