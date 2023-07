HARRISBURG, Pa. - Legislators approved the state budget in Harrisburg Wednesday night.

The budget was several days overdue, but the divided legislature did get it done.

Gov. Josh Shapiro says the agreement that passed the Senate and House makes historic investments in public education, safety, and economic development, and keeps the state in good fiscal standing.

Shapiro agreed at the last minute to vetoing a line item of $100 million to fund a school voucher program.