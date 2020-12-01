mail-in ballot generic

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their election lawsuit.

The request comes three days after it was thrown out by Pennsylvania's Supreme Court.

A group of Republican lawmakers are trying to undo the state's certification, maintaining Pennsylvania's expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional.

The Republican plaintiffs led by Congressman Mike Kelly were seeking to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.

