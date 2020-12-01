Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their election lawsuit.
The request comes three days after it was thrown out by Pennsylvania's Supreme Court.
A group of Republican lawmakers are trying to undo the state's certification, maintaining Pennsylvania's expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional.
The Republican plaintiffs led by Congressman Mike Kelly were seeking to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.