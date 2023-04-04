HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Rep. Josh Siegel is working to introduce a new bill with two other Democratic colleagues that would incentivize businesses to try out a four-day work week.

"The goal is to make Pennsylvania more competitive by giving companies an advantage, when it comes to retaining and attracting workers, especially in an era when employees have more leverage than ever," Siegel said.

Essentially, it's a tax credit: $5000 per employee, per year, for up to three years.

"The tax credit only goes to businesses with up to 50 employees so the idea is we're not helping multinational corporations," Siegel said. "The bill requires these businesses to document how their employees are feeling, work productivity, is their company being more efficient and effective? Are their employees turning over less?"

The concept of a four-day work week is still relatively new.

In the UK, 60 companies recently participated in what's being called the largest four-day work week pilot to date between June and December 2022. 90% of businesses that participated opted to continue with it afterwards, and 18 adopted a four-day work week permanently.

The report found revenue largely remained the same or increased. The number of used sick days dropped more than 60% and more than 70% reported lower levels of burnout. Harvard Business Review estimates workplace burnout is costing $125 - $190 billion annually in medical expenses.

"There's a functional and fiscal cost to this," Siegel said.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk recently called to move city employees to a four-day work week, as well.

However, the UK study also showed it doesn't suit all industries and has high costs. Legislation for a similar program in Maryland was recently withdrawn.

Rep. Siegel says the official bill could be introduced in a few weeks and thinks it could get bipartisan support.

The measure could also be included in the upcoming budget.