HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Representative Seth Grove did not mince words in Harrisburg Friday after a roundtable discussion with Dominion Voting Systems was canceled overnight. Dominion says it is under litigation and can not answer questions at this time.
"Today I am saddened to report to the taxpayers of Pennsylvania and the 1.3 million voters who used Dominion voting that Dominion has hung you out to dry and slapped you in your faces," Grove said.
Dominion Voting Systems first came under fire shortly after the election. President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani has attempted to say the software Dominion uses has ties to Venezuela, and there were glitches in the software that might have switched votes.
GOP lawmakers say software and transparency were two big topics they were hoping to touch on.
But, Dominion addresses that and other questions on its website, disputing what it says are fraudulent claims. It says it is a nonpartisan, American company, its results are 100% auditable, and there were no glitches with its software.
Multiple fact-checkers say there's no evidence that Dominion systems switched any votes from Trump to Biden.
The federal agency that oversees election security says the election was secure. Still, Republicans say 20 percent of the votes in Pennsylvania were cast on a Dominion voting system and they want answers in person to ease the concerns of their constituents.
"Whether they're true or not, let's have the discussion and knock them down to provide accuracy for our voters," Grove said.