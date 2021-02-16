It's a little bottle of liquid gold. A vaccine that could save the lives of senior citizens, the ones most at risk of dying from COVID-19. But, many are finding it nearly impossible to get an appointment.
"They have every right to be confused and aggravated and frustrated," said Rep. Mike Schlossberg.
Just days ago Governor Tom Wolf admitted that the state's vaccine rollout has been slow and challenging for those who are 65 and older. Rep. Gary Day, who is chairman of the Aging Committee, says that's unacceptable.
"We need a plan, how do we get the vaccine to the 2.3 million people over 65 fairly?" Day said.
Day says he will be meeting with the Aging Committee in the next few weeks and hopes to create a plan to get the vaccine distributed with a high priority to seniors.
Schlossberg says talks are taking place among lawmakers about trying to improve the current system.
"There have been conversations about trying to do a more centralized registry," Schlossberg said.
Meaning people would register through the state and would then be assigned appointments when they qualify. Day believes it's not a bad idea.
"A lot of the people in my district just want to be treated fairly, they want to be put on a list," Day said.
Both agree the biggest issue in general is the vaccine supply, as much more is needed. In the meantime, they hope those who are 65 and over stay persistent and those who are not in the 1A category wait their turn.
"This pandemic has exposed a lot of ugliness in people and we need people to not be selfish," Schlossberg said.