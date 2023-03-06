HARRISBURG, Pa. – State lawmakers are coming together in the wake of scenes like the one from early February at the Jesus Is Alive World Center in Reading: stained glass windows shattered, sound equipment damaged.

"It's devastating. It strikes me how someone could be so hateful," said Democratic state Sen. Judy Schwank, who represents Reading.

"Sadly, we're seeing an increase in vandalism and hate crimes against religious institutions in our communities across the commonwealth," Schwank said, "so my colleagues and I have introduced legislation — "Save Our Sacred Spaces" — that will classify the institution of a church or synagogue or mosque not only as institutional vandalism, but also as a hate crime."

Schwank, who represents the city and a big portion of Berks County, is sponsoring the bill that she says sends a message to people who commit these types of acts.

She says the bill would allow prosecutors to classify vandalism against churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious spaces as hate crimes — upping the potential penalties imposed if and when someone is found guilty.

"This is serious," the Berks lawmaker said. "This is not going to be taken lightly in our community. We have to try and reign in this kind of behavior."

A native of Pittsburgh, Schwank has been to the Tree of Life Synagogue several times. It's where, in 2018, a gunman shot and killed 11 people and left six others with injuries.

Late last month, a national "Day of Hate" targeting Jewish institutions left people of the faith and police on high alert.

"Last week, there was some postings online about a 'Day of Hate' against Jews, that was widely distributed among fringe groups that support that type of ugly behavior," Schwank said. "As far as I know, there was nothing significantly done as far as harm to Jewish institutions or Jewish people, but it was certainly concerning."

"Just the very fact we would be talking about a 'Day of Hate,'" Schwank said. "It's just so disturbing to think something like that would happen in this country."

In 2019, Schwank was a prime backer of a now-law that creates grant opportunities for nonprofit entities looking to improve the security and safety of their facilities.

As for "Save Our Sacred Spaces," the proposed law is in its early stages.

The legislation's current Democratic co-sponsors — Senators Schwank, Vincent Hughes, Sharif Street and Christine Tartaglione — are hoping to reach across the aisle and to hear from district attorneys and the religious leaders it is designed to help.

"Maybe they'll have other examples that didn't rise to the level of reporting but have created an uncommon atmosphere for the ministers, religious leaders, as well as the congregants," added Schwank.

When the co-sponsors feel they have enough support, they say they will release a corresponding bill number, and the legislation will be referred to either the Senate Law and Justice Committee or the Judiciary Committee.