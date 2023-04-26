HARRISBURG, Pa. – Senators Lisa M. Boscola (D-Northampton) and Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) introduced a bipartisan proposal Wednesday to allow registered voters who selected "none" or "no affiliation" on their voter registration form to vote during a primary election.

More than 1.2 million voters in Pennsylvania identify as "independent" and are not registered to one of the two largest political parties: Democratic and Republican, according to a news release from Boscola's office.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, that number of unaffiliated voters has risen by 51,816 between 2015 and 2021.

“Look outside of Pennsylvania and you will see that most states have open primaries, and it hasn’t created chaos. In fact, it empowers more voters and will likely increase voter participation," Boscola said.

"That’s a good thing."

Pennsylvania is 1 of 9 remaining states that bar independent voters from participating in primaries, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. These states include Delaware, New York, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, and New Mexico.

Boscola's office says Senate Bill 400 would bring Pennsylvania in line with the majority of states that have modified or open primaries.