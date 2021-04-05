On Monday, five Republican state lawmakers banded together in Harrisburg to introduce a bill that would ban transgender people from competing on sports teams that don't align with their biological sex.
All of the bill's co-sponsors are women and former athletes. It' called the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act."
"Gifted biological males will always have physical advantages over women," said Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia.
The bill is receiving harsh criticism from the transgender community.
"There is nothing that shows trans people are dominating sports. They were unable to come up with a single case in Pennsylvania where a trans kids are dominating sports," said Corinne Goodwin, the director of the Eastern Pa Trans Equity Project.
The bill's sponsors also argue allowing trans-women athletes to participate in women's and girls' sports would cut at the intent of Title IX, which was enacted nearly 50 years ago and prohibits sex-based discrimination.
"Enacting state legislation that protects Title IX today will help promote gender equality by giving biological women a level playing field when competing," said Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Cumberland County.
"I find it very interesting any disadvantaged group would want to stand on the backs of another disadvantaged group in order to get their way," Goodwin said.
Goodwin called the bill transphobic.
"Here they are singling out trans kids who are already struggling in many cases, high rates of depression, marginalization, bullying in schools, and they are only piling on. That is absolutely transphobic behavior," Goodman said.
The bill is unlikely to be signed into law. Governor Wolf has said he would veto legislation on this issue.