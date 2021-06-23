HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania lawmakers have unveiled a package of bills that aim to prevent crime and support victims.
Inside the Capitol rotunda in Harrisburg, a group of lawmakers introduced the Safer Pennsylvania Act on Wednesday.
It's a package of six separate bills aimed at preventing crime and supporting crime victims.
"We have also looked at how our system prioritizes punishment over rehabilitation and education, and how that contributes to recidivism and the cycle of crime and failure to address the root causes of crime," said Pa. Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny/Washington).
One of the bills would establish pilot programs to help identify learning disabilities among those incarcerated so the state can offer better educational programming.
Another piece of legislation would give crime victims 180 days, instead of 90, to request relocation assistance.
"This bill would expand relocation assistance to other violent crime victims, immediate family, household members, or witnesses to violent crimes who feel their safety is a risk," said state Rep. Shelby Labs (R-Bucks).
The Victims of Violence Landlord Tenant legislation would give victims legal protections if they need to get out of a lease to move, so long as they give 15 days notice.
"Breaking a lease can permanently affect access to housing, credit score, and lead to costly and legal and financial issues," said Rep. Tracy Pennycuick (R-Montgomery).
There's also a bill that would allow sexual assault victims to remain anonymous while getting medical care.
Currently, providers are mandated to report identifying information to authorities.
"Healthcare providers can properly do their job and victims can get care they need while retaining a critical measure of control over how their personal information is shared," said Rep. Meghan Schroeder (R-Bucks).
Later Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce a comprehensive crime reduction strategy.