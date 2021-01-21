HARRISBURG, Pa. - A bipartisan group of Pennsylvania lawmakers kicked off a series of hearings Thursday to dig deeper into election integrity and reform.
It was launched by York Republican Representative Seth Grove, chairman of the House State Government Committee.
The lawmakers are continuing their oversight of the 2020 election and looking at Pennsylvania's election law so voters have faith in the process and results.
The state's top election officials took part, including Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Deputy Election Secretary Jonathan Marks.