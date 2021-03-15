Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg on sunny day in fall - autumn
Chad Blimline | 69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania lawmakers are pursuing a rarely used emergency process to amend the state constitution.

The House Judiciary Committee on Monday advanced a proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a 2-year window to file otherwise outdated civil lawsuits, sending the legislation to the full House.

The new approach is needed because the Department of State under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf failed to make the required advertisement of a different version of the amendment that had passed both legislative chambers. The Wolf administration has described it as an administrative error. An emergency amendment must pass by a two-thirds approval vote.

