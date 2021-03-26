State Sen. Dave Argall calls the possible impeachment of Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage "a very serious and difficult matter."
Halcovage is taking fire after a county investigation concluded he violated sexual harassment and discrimination policies, and a group of four female county employees filed a lawsuit against him and other county officials.
In a statement Sen. Argall says going forward "this will take some time as we carefully consider the options available to us in a bipartisan manner, taking into account the legal rights of the alleged victims as well as the legal rights of the alleged perpetrator."
In the meantime, five Schuylkill County row officers are demanding Halcovage resign.
The clerk of courts, the clerk of deeds, the treasurer, the prothonotary, and the acting controller signed a letter to Halcovage saying:
"You have lost our trust and we collectively have no confidence in your ability to effectively lead our great County."
They called his alleged actions "abhorrent, repulsive and inexcusable."
Clerk of Courts Maria Casey also challenged a vote by commissioners, including Halcovage, to restructure a department that ultimately demoted and cut the pay of two of his accusers.
Casey asked that Halcovage be banned from the courthouse. But County Solicitor Glenn Roth, who is also named in the women's lawsuit, says there's no provision for banning a publicly elected official from his office.
Roth says removal from office would have to be done by the Legislature.
Halcovage did not respond to our requests for comment. In the past he has denied the allegations.
A protest calling for his resignation is set for Sunday.