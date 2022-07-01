HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State lawmakers are giving their final approval to new restrictions on fireworks but the rules won't be in place as July Fourth weekend fireworks light up Pennsylvania skies.
The state House voted 163 to 37 on Friday to send the legislation to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. The governor's press secretary says he plans to review it.
The law would take effect in two months.
The bill would let municipalities restrict the use of fireworks to 10 a.m.-10 p.m. except during July 2-4 and Dec. 31, when they can be used until 1 a.m. The law allows their use on those holidays and over the Memorial and Labor Day weekends.
There are also more severe penalties for improper sales or illegal use.
Those who plan to set them off will have to give nearby livestock owners or managers three days’ notice before fireworks can be used near an animal housing facility. Local governments now have explicit authority to ban them if there is not a place to use them safely.
Before a 2017 law change, fireworks in Pennsylvania were largely limited to sparklers and similar novelties. The changes permitted the sale of the full array of fireworks that meet federal consumer standards but also brought complaints about misuse.