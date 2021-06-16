HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Republican bill that aims to address some of employers' hiring issues could see action in Pennsylvania's House as early as this week.
House Bill 508 - with sponsors that include Jim Cox, of Berks County and Ryan Mackenzie, of Lehigh County - would phase out additional federal unemployment compensation and use the money as a reward for people to get back to work.
Former unemployment claimants would get $300 if they keep a job for four weeks, then another $300 at eight weeks.
The bill is currently in the appropriations committee.
We spoke to a manager at a local diner, who says she partly blames continuing unemployment benefits for staff shortages at her job.
She says it's gotten so bad her diner has had to close its doors in recent weeks.
"We did have to close on a Sunday. Which was a big hit for us. It's the busiest day of the week. We obviously never want to close but when we don't have the staff it's impossible," said Nazareth Diner manager Erin Greyannus.
When Cox introduced House Bill 508, he said he believed federal policy has been encouraging unemployment claimants to stay home.
He says the policy may have made some sense in the heart of the pandemic, but he says a lot has changed since last spring.