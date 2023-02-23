MONACA, Pa. – State officials spoke out about Pennsylvania's response to the Ohio train derailment at a hearing Thursday night.
Two lawmakers who serve parts of Berks, Montgomery and Chester counties are among those who pressed leaders about the disaster — something that's been called totally preventable.
"Do you have a standard operating procedure for dealing with train derailments?" asked Republican state Sen. Tracy Pennycuick, who represents District 24, which includes parts of Berks and Montgomery counties.
"We have a state or commonwealth emergency operations plan," responded Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield.
"When was the last time you trained to that standard?" pressed Pennycuick.
"How often does your staff get together with DEP's (Department of Environmental Protection) staff and maybe get together with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation staff to talk about real threats like 9/11 or whether it be a train derailment?" she further asked.
"They're ongoing throughout the year," Padfield continued.
Padfield was among the state and county leaders who testified about the commonwealth's response to the Ohio trail derailment that has left people who live near the site frustrated, angry and confused.
The terse back and forth between Pennycuick and the head of PEMA was just one moment during a lengthy hearing held Thursday by the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee.
Those affected by the train derailment took an oath and testified during the hearing at Community College of Beaver County.Many of the speakers live in Beaver County, which shares a border with East Palestine, and they say their lives have been upended.
"From Friday the night of February 3rd to Monday, there was zero contact and zero guidance from Pennsylvania state and federal officials to help my family. Zero," said Lonnie Miller, a Pennsylvanian native who lives in East Palestine, Ohio.
"No one came to help my family," Miller said. "No one came to help my mom. She lived underneath that chemical cloud."
Twenty days after three dozen freight cars — 11 carrying hazardous materials — derailed at the Pennsylvania–Ohio state line, Miller and others spoke out about what they witnessed and how it's impacting their daily lives.
Days after the wreck, crews released toxic chemicals into the air to prevent a possible uncontrolled explosion. What followed the release will likely never be forgotten by those who saw it.
"The ominous clouds of smoke is something I never wish to see ever again," added Miller. "The smells and the fumes, that consumes our air and are still consuming our air in East Palestine and surrounding communities, you don't want to live breathing that in."
One woman named Sheila reported having a "chemical smell in her nose everywhere she goes" and breaking out in a rash.
"I like to say my house is my sanctuary," explained Julie Kent of Darlington Township in Beaver County. "I feel like it's been taken from me."
"Norfolk needs to be held accountable for all of it," said Jeff Dilimo of Beaver County, who says he now suffers from a persistent, dry cough.
"It's heartbreaking to hear that your home — which is your sanctuary, your place of safety, no matter how big or small — it is now threatened," said Democratic state Sen. Katie Muth, who represents District 44, which includes parts of Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties.
"Major confusion, and that's probably because Norfolk Southern wasn't in the room when we were trying to make decisions," said Eric Brewer, Beaver County's director of emergency services. "We did the best we could with the information we had, and we didn't have some of that information."
Brewer says one particular decision made at the recommendation of Norfolk Southern and its contractors stumped local leaders: What was initially one rail car that needed to have toxic chemicals on board released and burned turned into five.
"We've been getting calls from concerned citizens across the state about their air quality and water quality," explained Brewer.
Brewer discussed how officials could not force Pennsylvanians to evacuate in the days after the derailment, whereas Ohio police, he says, have the legal authority to do so and even arrested some people who did not comply.
He said one of the biggest issues faced by officials was a "lack of transparency" from Norfolk Southern.
"Norfolk Southern — and this is not unusual with other major corporations we work with — for whatever reason, they don't like to be transparent," said Brewer.
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw did not attend the hearing."There's the empty chair in honor of CEO Mr. Shaw," said Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-District 33), the committee's majority chairman. "We're calling him out."
The company says Shaw didn't attend because "the subject matter of the hearing is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board or NTSB."
A statement went on to say, "While we were unable to participate at the hearing today, we did extend an invitation to the requesting parties to visit East Palestine to observe Norfolk Southern's ongoing cleanup, recovery, and community assistance efforts."
"These are real people with families, with kids, with animals, and it's just devastating," added Mastriano.
"There's a lot of bought and paid for politicians who refuse to take the necessary steps to keep us safe, and that has to end," Muth said. "Not only should Norfolk Southern be held accountable, but you (residents) deserve to be bought out and moved."
Committee leaders called the hearing a bipartisan front to seek truth and take action for the people whose lives have been devastated. People who testified also called out the county, state and federal response to the derailment.
Lawmakers at the hearing discussed potentially subpoenaing Shaw to compel him to testify. They said people can expect more action on that next week.
"The emergency may be over, but the effects on Beaver County will remain," said Daniel Camp, who sits on Beaver County's board of commissioners. "The time is now to call on our friends in Harrisburg to hold Norfolk Southern responsible for their actions."
"We need Pennsylvanians to be taken care of," Mastriano said. "We need Pennsylvanians helped in this situation as well as our brothers and sisters in Ohio."
A statement issued Thursday night by PEMA announced the creation of an online train derailment dashboard in coordination with other relevant state agencies "to better inform concerned residents in western Pennsylvania."
The website includes links to results of air and water testing, as well as information about health assessments being offered to residents of Darlington and Unity townships in Beaver County.