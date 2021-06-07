Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session with a big June agenda and sharp differences.

They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up an on-time budget. The state has some good fiscal news: a huge surplus. Meanwhile, there's also $7.3 billion of federal coronavirus aid to sort out.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said the Republican-controlled Senate’s focus is wrapping up the budget, as well as funding for public and private education, broadband and transportation.

Election legislation is a top priority, but deep partisan differences make passage uncertain.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants more than $1 billion in new aid for public schools, almost a 20% increase.

