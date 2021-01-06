APTOPIX Electoral College Protests

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

 Julio Cortez - staff, AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pennsylvania's delegation of congressional lawmakers said they are safe after dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters breached the U.S. Capitol complex as a joint session of Congress began the process of counting the electoral votes from the November 2020 presidential election. The protests have sent the Capitol into chaos, locking the building down and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory.

For his part, President Donald Trump urged everyone at the Capitol to remain peaceful.

Sen. Bob Casey's office said Casey is safe.

"Our entire staff continues to work remotely today. Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police," according to a statement from Casey's office.

Sen. Pat Toomey said in a statement he and his staffers are safe and taking direction from police: "This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex."

U.S. Representative Susan Wild said in a Twitter post she is safe and has been moved out of the Capitol.

"I am safe and ok," Wild said, adding she has been moved with other members out of the Capitol under police guard. Wild represents the state's 7th District, which covers Lehigh and Northampton counties as well as parts of Monroe County.

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, who represents Montgomery and Berks counties, said that she had been evacuated from the Capitol. "Please pray for peace in this nation," Dean said in a Twitter post.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who represents the state's 6th District, also commented on Wednesday's events in a Twitter post.

Rep. Tom Malinowski, who represents the 7th District in New Jersey, said in a Twitter post he is safe on the Capitol grounds.

Leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives spoke out about the events in the Capitol.

Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Center/Mifflin) issued a statement:

“Any act of violence or destruction is a crime and should be treated as such.

“Peaceful transitions of power are something our country has responsibly proceeded with since our founding and should serve as an inspiration to the rest of the world.

“An objection to the electoral process is within the rights of members of Congress and has been exercised by members from both sides of the aisle at different times in our nation’s history.

“However, that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem.

“We strongly condemn any act of violence and destruction and pray for all those impacted today.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to "demand that all protesters leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately."

