Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg on sunny day in fall - autumn
Chad Blimline | 69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Legislature is taking another step in the drive to strip future governors of some of their constitutional authority under emergency declarations, and give lawmakers more control over the declarations.

The Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee approved it Friday on a party-line basis, 7-4. Passage by both the House and Senate before Feb. 18 can ensure that it gets on Pennsylvania’s May 18 primary ballot when it can go to voters for a final decision in a statewide referendum.

The measure arises from Republican lawmakers’ strident disagreement with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has handled the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania.

