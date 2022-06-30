HARRISBURG, Pa. - Even with billions in a state surplus this year, the budget process has been slow in Pennsylvania. And it looks likely to be delayed - again - missing the midnight deadline.
"There's a lot of details to work out but it feels very, very close," said Democratic State Rep. Peter Schweyer.
Schweyer, who sits on the Appropriations committee, says there is a framework but the details still need to be ironed out.
"I don't actually think we're holding up anything, we're just not done. There's a lot of work going on. We also just had the primary election six weeks ago," Schweyer said.
Although negotiations are still ongoing, provisions like Gov. Tom Wolf's call for $2,000 direct payments or a gas tax rebate seem certain to be off the table. But there will be increases in spending, in exchange for some Wolf policy rollbacks.
This is likely to be a very education-heavy budget.
"We will not settle for a budget that does not have a historic investment in education. Last year we had a $300-million investment in just K-12, we're going to need to see a significantly higher number," Schweyer said.
A House Republican spokesman told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette there is "positive momentum."
Republican lawmakers we spoke to declined to comment.
Missing Thursday night's deadline will have no direct impact on the state immediately.
"So long as we get the budget done in a reasonable amount of time, they'll be absolutely no impact on people's day-to-day lives," Schweyer said.
Lawmakers are hoping it takes no longer than a week.