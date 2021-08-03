PennDOT has about a $10-billion gap in funding, and it's widening.
The gas tax just isn't cutting it anymore.
"In spite of us having an extraordinarily high gas tax, it brings in less and less revenue every year," said Rep. Peter Schweyer, (D)-District 22.
Which is why The Transportation Revenue Options Commission - put together by Gov. Tom Wolf - is offering recommendations on replacing it.
But, it will cost you.
Options put forward include new tolls, eliminating funding for state police, and increasing vehicle registration fees.
Also on the table: A dollar fee for package delivery and rideshare apps, or an 8 cents-per-mile driving fee.
"I'm not sure if it's too much, we have to look at it from two different perspectives, number 1, how does it impact the individual consumer and number two how does impact our ability to maintain safe roads and bridges," Schweyer said.
Schweyer isn't sure what the right decision is yet, but thinks scrapping the gas tax is the way forward.
"America is moving in this direction, the car companies are moving in this direction, consumers are moving in this direction, and government has to be responsive," Schweyer said.
"You just come up with a number that's realistic, but I have to tell you the electric cars have to pay their fair share because they're using your roads and right now they're not paying a dollar towards it," said state Sen. Mario Scavello, (R)-District 40.
Republicans, like Scavello, agree that an alternative will have to be found, but say tolls or mileage fees are not the answer.
More than $700 million from the gas tax currently goes to state police yearly.
"Let's go the full distance and not fund the state police out of the gas tax," Scavello said.
It's expected to be a while before a decision is made.