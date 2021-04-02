HARRISBURG, Pa. - A group of Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania is introducing a bill to limit transgender women and girls from playing on women's and girls sports teams.
The bill, called the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, is set to be introduced Monday.
It's in response to "the current administration's nationwide executive order requiring that biological males be permitted to compete on women's school sports teams," according to a news release from Pa. Rep. Barb Gleim, a prime sponsor of the bill.
It comes as Republicans in Congress and more than 20 state legislatures are pushing for similar bans in response to an executive order by President Joe Biden. The order, signed the day he took office, bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.
Bills introduced in other states have said anyone competing in girls and women's sports at the K-12 and college level must be biologically eligible to do so, and if challenged, they would have to get confirmation from a health care provider.
Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas have recently approved such bans.
A federal court blocked a similar law in Idaho when it was enacted in 2020.