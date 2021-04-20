HARRISBURG, Pa. - "Prohibition has got to go."
"It's a plant, not a crime."
The chants signify that April 20 is a high holiday in Harrisburg for those in favor of legally using marijuana.
"We are here to talk about the legalization of cannabis in Pennsylvania," said Jeff Riedy at a podium on the steps of the Capitol.
Riedy, of cannabis advocacy group Lehigh Valley Norml, organized the rally to help grow support.
"We get it on the books, we get legalization, so every adult has the opportunity to consume in Pennsylvania. We move the chains just like we did with medical marijuana programs," Riedy said.
Medical marijuana was passed here five years ago.
Recreational pot has met more resistance among legislators, but could that be changing, with New Jersey and New York recently making it legal. It may be through what you could call a new green party.
Democrat Sharif Street of Philadelphia and Republican Dan Laughlin of Erie are co-sponsoring a bill legalizing pot for adults.
"This is not a political career-killer for Republicans anymore," Laughlin said.
"A lot more Republican citizens support the legalization of cannabis," Street added.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says what could push the legislation is potential revenue going up in smoke with New York and New Jersey now a legal option.
"I always tell my friends on the other side of the aisle prohibition is so much more work than simply acknowledging that you have evolved on an issue and do what's right for Pennsylvania," Fetterman said.