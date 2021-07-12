HARRISBURG, Pa. - Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are looking for feedback from state residents as they begin the process of redrawing congressional districts.
Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin), State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove (R-York) and Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks) said a series of hearings will be held, and a website has been launched, to garner public feedback.
In addition to receiving public comments, the new website will also be a source for information on the upcoming hearings and archives on hearings once they are held, according to a news release from Rep. Grove. In the near future, the site will allow the public to submit proposed Congressional district maps.
The hearings will begin on Thursday, July 22, at the Capitol in Harrisburg with an overview of reapportionment from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a hearing to receive stakeholder input from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Further hearings will be held in August, September and October in all regions of the Commonwealth.
Additional details will be released closer to the dates of the hearings.
Every ten years, information collected through the U.S. Census determines the number of U.S. Representatives each state is entitled based on population. Once in receipt of that data, states are responsible for redrawing the geographic area of their congressional districts.