WASHINGTON - The 80-page gun violence bill that advanced in the Senate received something very rare these days - bipartisan support.
"This time is different, this time Democrats came our way and agreed to advance some commonsense solutions. The result is a product I'm proud to support," said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.
There would be incentives for states to include juvenile records in the federal background check system. Gun sellers would have to register as Federally Licensed Firearm Dealers, and people convicted of domestic abuse could be banned from owning firearms.
Pennsylvania Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey both say they support the bill.
Toomey said in a statement that the bill not only protects the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens but focuses on keeping our communities safe. He adds that it would keep guns out of the hands of criminals and those who are dangerously mentally ill.
Casey also supports the bill, highlighting the funding for extreme risk protection, mental health, school improvement programs, and community violence intervention.
However, the NRA has a different opinion, sharing that they're opposing the gun control legislation because it falls short at every level. They claim it does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn from Texas supports the bill. He says he understands the NRA's point, but disagrees.
"I understand where they're coming from, but I think most people will not allow any outside group to veto good public policy," said Sen. Cornyn.
The bill could pass the Senate before the end of this week, but could face strong pushback from Republicans in the House.
Congresswoman Susan Wild sent us a statement:
"After the horrors our nation has endured due to gun violence and the inability to get legislation that would address it to the finish line for 26 years, seeing the Senate take up the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gives me hope we will see gun safety legislation signed into law."
Wild says the issues the bill focuses on are critical in saving lives.