HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is considering a run for the U.S. Senate.
The Democrat would be running for Sen. Pat Toomey's seat, which will become open in 2022.
Toomey, the only statewide elected Republican official outside of the courts, had previously said he would not be running for reelection and would be stepping away from elected office.
As Pennsylvania sees a familiar face stay in the governor's office, a new face appears in the lieutenant governor's chair.
Fetterman, who was born in Berks County and graduated from Albright College in Reading in 1991, took to Twitter on Friday, posting several statements on his campaign platform and seeking donations from those who want to see him run.
What I know to be True: All work has dignity. All paychecks must too. Union Way of Life is sacred + built this nation.Healthcare is a basic human right.LGBTQIA 🏳️🌈 deserves Equal Protection Under The Law.Immigration Makes America, America 🇺🇸https://t.co/x7TVtn01oI— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 8, 2021