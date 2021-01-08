Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

The Democrat would be running for Sen. Pat Toomey's seat, which will become open in 2022.

Toomey, the only statewide elected Republican official outside of the courts, had previously said he would not be running for reelection and would be stepping away from elected office.

Fetterman, who was born in Berks County and graduated from Albright College in Reading in 1991, took to Twitter on Friday, posting several statements on his campaign platform and seeking donations from those who want to see him run.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.