HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

The Democrat would be running for Sen. Pat Toomey's seat, which will become open in 2022.

Toomey, the only statewide elected Republican official outside of the courts, had previously said he would not be running for reelection and would be stepping away from elected office.

Fetterman, who was born in Berks County and graduated from Albright College in Reading in 1991, took to Twitter on Friday, posting several statements on his campaign platform and seeking donations from those who want to see him run.