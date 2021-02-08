Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor is officially running for U.S. Senate.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Monday he is launching his campaign to run for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Pat Toomey.
“Thank you to all 35,000 of the folks who chipped in a few dollars and encouraged me to run for Senate, today I am excited to announce that I am running, and I am glad to have the support of people in all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties,” he said in a statement.
The Democrat said he raised more than $1.3 million over the past several weeks, after he announced he was eyeing a possible run.
Toomey announced last year that he will not seek re-election in 2022.