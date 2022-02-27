HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board instructed all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products from shelves on Sunday.
The removal of the Russian-made products is as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. Russian-made Special Order products are also no longer available.
“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.” Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”
The removal of the Russian-made products follow a letter from Governor Tom Wolf urging the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to remove all Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.
“I have joined with leaders across the nation and across the world in condemning these attacks and expressing support for the people of Ukraine,” Gov. Wolf said.
A copy of the Governor’s letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can be seen here.
Cuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association responded to Governor Wolf's letter saying PaTaverns supports the request.
"This is a reasonable option for the Commonwealth to take to show its disapproval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the damage the attack has done to world peace," said Moran.
However, he continued to say it's important to not confuse Russian-themed vodkas with Russian-made vodkas.
PaTaverns is encouraging Pennsylvania’s family-owned taverns, bars, clubs, and licensed restaurants to avoid using Russian-made vodka for now.