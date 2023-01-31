Pennsylvania Lottery customers who received an email warning them about not logging in can disregard the message, according to a chat with the lottery's customer service department.

An auto-response from the lottery came out midday Tuesday:

"Please disregard an earlier email you received today about a remaining balance. Your remaining account balance will NOT be turned over to the Pennsylvania Treasury and is NOT considered unclaimed property. No further action is needed on your account.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and are working to ensure this does not happen again."

Calls to the main lottery office in Middletown, Dauphin County, were not returned, and a worker at the Lehigh Valley lottery office said only staff at the headquarters could respond.

The erroneous email said: "Our records indicate that you have not logged into your PA Lottery VIP Players Club online account in 3 years," before noting the balance in the account. The email said the funds would be sent to the state Bureau of Unclaimed Property if there was no login before March 31.

The online customer service chat worker did not say how many customers received the email.

"Unfortunately, that email was sent out in error on our part," the worker said in the chat. "I do apologize for the confusion. Please just log into your account again and your account will remain in good standing and your funds will still be there."

The worker added, "I do not have an exact number on how many people received this email but it was sent in error and you can disregard it."

The Pennsylvania Lottery, according to its website, is the only state lottery that gives all proceeds to programs that benefit senior citizens. It has distribued more than $33.8 billion for senior centers and meals, prescription assistance, and free or reduced-cost transportation, elder care, and property tax and rent rebates.