HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has lifted its mask mandate, but there are still a few caveats.
People using public transportation like a bus, plane or train will still have to wear a mask due to an order from the CDC.
The CDC issued the order regarding public transit back in January that requires face masks to be worn by all people while on public transportation and in indoor hubs like airports.
“I’ve flown a couple of times but, I think it’s an easy thing to do, to put a mask on to make sure you are safe enough. So, I think it’s an easy request until everybody’s vaccinated and we hit the levels where we need to be,” Ron Harley tells 69 News.
Private businesses can still take the precaution of requiring patrons to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Healthcare providers and hospitals will still be asking people to mask up.
For some, the mask mandate being lifted doesn’t have a whole lot of significance.
“It was of my least worries, putting on a mask. You still put on a mask right now and it just got lifted but, it was just hard because the class of 2020 did not get a graduation," Zartiz Madgoue, a 2020 high school graduate in Allentown, tells 69 News.
The CDC order regarding masks on public transportation is set to extend into September.