HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The governors of four northeastern states are agreeing to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes.
Governors in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed a 10-page agreement Thursday to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement.
The agreement includes provisions governing security and mandated notice if the information is misused. The four Democratic governors say the initiative will help target gun networks that cross state lines.
The states plan to share details they get from federal government reports that show who first bought and sold guns recovered during criminal investigations.
"If we want to reduce the scourge of gun violence, we must work with partners in our communities, as well as our neighboring states, to curb the flow of illegal guns and those used to commit criminal acts," said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
"This collaboration among our states will be an important resource to protect the public and I'm proud to work with New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut on the shared goal of making our communities safer."
“Firearms trafficking networks frequently engage in criminal activities on an interstate basis, and in order to prevent gun violence in our communities, we must work collaboratively as a region,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.
“By sharing vital gun crime information with New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, we are equipping our law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources and intel to analyze, track, and deter gun violence. Our multi-state approach reaffirms our collective commitment and shared goal of ending gun violence in our communities and enhancing public safety throughout our region.”