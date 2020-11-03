The race for the White House is drawing a lot of attention, but there are other important races on the federal and local level.
All 18 of Pennsylvania's seats in Congress are up for grabs. The same is true with the 12 congressional seats in New Jersey.
In the race for Pennsylvania attorney general, incumbent Josh Shapiro is facing Republican Heather Heidelbaugh. Heidelbaugh has been campaigning on ending the opioid crisis, and protecting consumers and taxpayers.
Residents of the Commonwealth will also be voting to see who keeps an eye on the state coffers. Democrat Joe Torsella and Republican Stacy Garrity lead the four candidates in the race for state treasurer. Torsella was elected to the position in 2016 and maintains he will keep the department transparent.
Vying to overlook those finances will be the candidates for Pennsylvania auditor general. Democrat Nina Ahmad is looking to maintain Democratic control of the office, but faces three other candidates, including Republican Timothy DeFoor. Current auditor general Eugene DePasquale is stepping down in order to run for a seat in Congress.
In the Garden State there's a high-stakes battle for the Senate between former presidential hopeful and incumbent Cory Booker against Republican Rik Mehta.
Candidates won't be the only thing on the minds of voters. Three constitutional amendments will be on the ballot, including one about redistricting based on the current census, and another regarding property taxes for veterans.
But the one drawing a lot of attention is an amendment that would legalize the possession and use of marijuana for residents 21 and older.
