It's now been a week since the devastating building collapse out of Surfside, Florida.
Rescue missions were paused early Thursday, over concerns about the stability of the still-standing portion of the building, but extra manpower continues to filter in from across the country.
"We were forced to halt operations on the collapse in the early hours of the morning due to structural concerns about the standing structure," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, of Miami-Dade County.
Slight movement was reported in the concrete slabs and debris piles.
"Just last night, as we were actively producing our rescue efforts, our monitors went off that were monitoring cracks," said Chief Alan Cominsky, of Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue.
Search crews don't have a time for when they can resume work, but while safety measures are evaluated, crews from across our tri-state are making their way down south to help.
President Joe Biden is in Surfside Thursday, meeting with family members and rescue crews.
"I want to stress that President Biden's visit today has no impact on what happens at this site," Cava said.
In the meantime, help is on the way from Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
PA Task Force 1 tweeted that its members were being escorted by North Carolina State Police down I-95 Thursday morning.
New Jersey Task Force 1 sent 70 members who specialize in skilled work and ground support. The team's past experience includes work at the Twin Towers on 9/11.
As of Thursday afternoon, the death toll stands at 18, with 145 people unaccounted for.
"We just heard from our director that the numbers are the same. There has been no increase in numbers since the last report," Cava said.