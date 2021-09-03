HORSHAM TWP., Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf toured parts of Montgomery County, where three people were killed, taking in the devastation as the storm brought more than heavy rain and winds. An EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of the county.
In Horsham Township, one of the hardest hit areas, the governor met with township officials.
"We are estimating we'll probably hit around 700 homes at the end of it, so those are 700 families impacted, devastated by this storm either by the wind from the tornado or the flood," said Township Manager William Gildea Walker.
Wolf promised help, but says his hands are tied.
"It is something that requires legislation, I'll sign it as soon as it gets to my desk," Wolf said.
For now, Wolf says PEMA will be assisting counties with damage assessments to figure out what level of federal support the state can hope to qualify for.
And across the state line, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is also hoping for federal assistance. He too says he's not sure what FEMA will provide. Governor Murphy was once again visiting areas that were hit, announcing the number of people killed in the storm had risen.
"With the heaviest of hearts, I'm saddened to report an additional two fatalities, that brings our statewide total right now to 25 losses of life," Murphy said.
One of those additional fatalities was in Hunterdon County, bringing the number of people killed in the storm there up to six.
The governor says at least six people are still missing in the state.
Both governors are asking everyone to stay away from the areas that were hardest hit, for their own safety.