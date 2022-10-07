President Joe Biden pardoned people convicted of simple possession of marijuana charges on the federal level, and urged governors to do the same on the state level.

It's something New Jersey did in 2021.

"So anyone who had been convicted of possessing less than 50 g of marijuana, all of those charges were basically dismissed and then expunged from their record," said Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

In Pennsylvania, more than 3500 are waiting to find out if they will be granted a pardon for possession of small amounts of marijuana under the state's Marijuana Pardon Project.

"The only thing that concerns me about this particular project is that I don't know that we're going to be able or be given the chance to weigh in on it," said Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

Martin says for many people, marijuana possession is not their only crime.

But Pennsylvania pardon officials say the state police are making sure applicants have no other convictions. They say the program is a powerful tool to help people who made a mistake.

"We hear terrible stories of people who are unable to access housing, unable to access higher education, advanced their careers, chaperone their kids on a field trip because of convictions like this. So this is going to really benefit the entire commonwealth," said Board of Pardons Secretary Celeste Trusty.

Pennsylvania pardon officials say they received applications from every county in the state but one, and that the applicants are from all walks of life.

The pardon board is reviewing the applications and should make a decision on who gets a pardon by December. Then, the governor will make it official.

But officials say in order to get the pardoned conviction off their record, people will have to file with the court.